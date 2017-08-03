'Persona 5' Rumors: Is a Remake or Remaster Being Planned?

Previously registered domain could be hinting at the eventual announcement of a new version of 'Persona 5'

Three "Persona" titles were announced recently in the form of "Persona Q2," "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night" and "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night," and while these games being officially revealed answered some questions, there are still some that are hanging in the air.

Earlier this year, Twitter user "@MysticDistance" shared a list of domains registered by Atlus, and it seems that a few of them are related in some way to "Persona 5."

Among those domains seemingly related to the currently available role-playing game are P5AG.JP, P5U.JP, P5R.JP and P5D.JP. Now, it seems like the significance of P5D.JP has been uncovered, thanks to the aforementioned announcement of "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night," but the functions of the other domains remain unclear.

The same Twitter user then speculated on the meaning of one those domains recently, musing that P5R.JP "is pretty obviously an updated release."

Now, it is certainly possible that "R" in P5R could stand for "Remastered," but then again, the game itself can be played on a current-gen platform.

Perhaps, the developers are eyeing the PlayStation 5, and considering how immensely successful "Persona 5" has become, they might be looking to remaster the game and release it for that new platform whenever that may be made available to players.

Or perhaps the "R" in P5R could be something else entirely, hinting at a new spin-off game meant to capitalize on the popularity of "Persona 5."

For now, developers are not sharing all their secrets just yet, but the good news for fans is that the "Persona" franchise looks like it will keep going for a long time, with one of the domains included in the previously mentioned list indicating that plans may already be laid out for a "Persona 10."

More news about what is next for "Persona 5" and the "Persona" franchise itself should be made available in the future.