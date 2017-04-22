'Persona 5' Tips and Guides: How Learning About the Weather Conditions Helps Players in the Game

Knowing about the weather system in "Persona 5" gives players the chance to get ahead in the game. They are able to adjust and plan their next move in accordance with the situation provided by the weather.

Facebook/AtlusUSA'Persona 5' promotional image.

What makes "Persona 5" a unique game is it does not lack activities for its players. Apart from the usual battles, its players also need to give importance to other aspects of its gameplay, like learning about the weather conditions.

According to the game walkthrough aggregator site Samurai Gamers, the weather system of "Persona 5 can be divided into two general categories - Normal and Special weather. The Normal Weather category can be subdivided into three more particular weather types such as Clear, Cloudy, and Rain, while the Special tier features trickier conditions.

When it is raining, players get more points on some human parameters or social stats. For example, using the bathhouse on a rainy day gives players +1 Charm while studying in Famires and Leblanc provides +1 Knowledge. Samurai Gamers adds that overhearing girls talk inside the classroom while it is raining gives players a hint on the trending shops.

According to iDigitalTimes, some rare enemies such as Treasure Demons tend to appear more when it is raining or when there is a storm. But some Confidants do not come out when it is pouring outside.

Thunderstorms give players more chances to encounter rare Personas in Mementos.

During a Pollen Warning, which according to Samurai Gamers happen on May 20 after school hours, Mementos Shadows are likely to request for eye drops during conversations or they tend to be asleep, which means more opportunities to attack.

At noon of Aug. 7, Samurai Gamers shared that a Heat Island, also called Heat Wave weather by iDigitalTimes, can be expected. With that, enemies can have the Burn status ailment at the start of the battle. Players are advised to use Garu or Frei to counter the damages.

Meanwhile, during a Flu Season, players can use Psi to cause damage on enemies who tend to experience the Despair status ailment which kills them after every three turns.