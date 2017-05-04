'Persona 5' Tips and Tricks: Quiz Guides and Test Answers

"Persona 5" is proving to be one of the most thrilling and interactive games that have launched recently. And since it revolves around the lives of the characters who are in their high school years, players should also take school exams and quizzes seriously.

Atlus/PlayStation StorePreview screenshot for 'Persona 5' from the PlayStation Store.

The game can be tricky since there are many factors to consider in order to advance. It is not merely about just winning battles because managing one's Social Stats is also crucial in the gameplay. There are five Social Stats in the game, namely Knowledge, Guts, Proficiency, Kindness, and Charm.

In the "Persona" franchise, building relationships is one key element to advance and players of "Persona 5" can do it through the Confidant system. Increasing the level of Social Stats in one's character greatly affect Confidants.

There are several ways to up Social Stats. For Knowledge, brilliantly answering school exams or tests is one sure method to advance. Luckily, reports like the one from iDigitalTimes have practically shared a "cheat sheet" to make sure players will give the correct answers on quizzes at the Shujin Academy.

Like in a real school system, tests in the Shujin Academy are given in a certain manner. There will be some kinds of pop quizzes and there will be major tests such as midterm exams. But every month, players can surely encounter these, just like in real life schools.

As an example here are some of the quizzes with their corresponding answers shared by iDigitalTimes for the month of October. Note that the following dates to be mentioned is based on the in-game calendar.

In October, the first quiz will be given on Oct. 3 and the question will reportedly be, "The night sky may be filled with countless galaxies... but in the entire universe, which if these is closest to the density of stars?" And the correct answer would be "three watermelons in the sun" found as the third option.

Another quiz is up on Oct. 6 where players will be shown a photo of a "tall wooden device" and will be asked what it is called. That answer would be "guillotine."

Then on Oct. 11, players will be shown another image and this time it contains two shapes. They will be subsequently asked, "Which do you think most people choose to name 'kiki'?" The right answer is the spiky image or the first option.

There will be more quizzes in October, but the highlight is the midterm exam scheduled for the month where players will have to answer a couple of question per day. Meanwhile, more quizzes are set in November while December contains the final exam. iDigitalTimes has all the answers.

On the other hand, a recent report by Eurogamer also covered quizzes and exam answers for the months of April, May, June, July, September, and October as well.

"Persona 5" is now available on PlayStation 3 and PS4.