'PES 2018' Demo, Gameplay News: Demo to Feature High-Profile Teams and Two Stadiums; Online Play Not Supported

Facebook/PES A promotional image for "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018"

Konami has announced that they will be releasing a demo for the upcoming professional football video game "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" on Aug. 30.

In a press release, the video game company revealed that the highly anticipated demo, which will be made available only for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will feature some of the most high-profile teams like Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona, as well as Borussia Dortmund, CR Flamengo, Colo-Colo, Club Atletico River Plate, CA Boca Juniors, SC Corinthians Paulista, and the national sides for Germany, Brazil, and Argentina.

Players will be able to select between two stadiums, namely, Camp Nou and Signal Iduna Park. However, while exhibition and co-op will be available, the downside is that online play will not be supported in the demo.

In other news, "PES 2018" will see the partnership between Konami and David Beckham come to fruition as the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will join the roster of "Legends" in the game.

"It is a great honour to join the roster of legends that work with KONAMI as PES Ambassadors," Beckham said, as reported by Goal.

"I look forward to seeing my career represented in this fantastic game, and working with such a talented team of people who obviously love football as much as I do," he added.

Beckham will be a playable character in the game's myClub mode, which enables players to create their own unique team, just like with the Ultimate Team in the "FIFA" video game series.

"PES 2018" will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on Sept. 12 in the U.S. and on Sept. 14 in Europe and Asia. Last generation console owners need not worry because the game will also come to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

A new "PES 2018" trailer has also been released for GamesCom 2017 as seen below.