'PES 2018' Demo Now Available for Download

Facebook/PES A promotional image for "PES 2018"

There are only a few weeks left until "PES 2018" is released and now, the demo for the game is available for download.

Konami had finally launched the official demo for the upcoming "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018." The release of the demo comes just a few weeks away from the game's official release this month. But for the fans who have long been anticipating the game's arrival, they would surely be glad to know that Konami has allowed them a chance to catch a first glimpse of "PES 2018" before its big release.

The "PES 2018" demo will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One and Xbox 360. Unfortunately for PC players, the demo for the game won't be available on that platform. The "PES 2018" demo can be downloaded via the respective digital platforms and providers.

In the demo, players would be able to choose among 11 teams they want to play in. Among the teams available are Barcelona, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Corinthians, Flamengo and Boca Juniors. Players can also select one of three national teams namely Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

The stadiums would vary depending on the platforms used, but it is expected that Camp Nou and Signal Iduna Park would be featured in the game.

"PES 2018" has lots in store for players when it finally arrives and this includes the big revelation of David Beckham appearing in the game. The retired football player had just signed a deal to appear in the "Pro Evolution Soccer" franchise starting with "PES 2018." The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder will be featured in the myClub mode. He will join the likes of Diego Maradona and other football legends appearing in the game.

Beckham's participation would include all the different versions of the athlete throughout his career. "PES 2018" is all set for release this coming Sept. 12.