'PES 2018' News: PC Version Will Support NVIDIA Ansel, Allow for Capture of More Elaborate Screenshots

Konami 'PES 2018' is due out in North America on Sept. 12

"Pro Evolution Soccer 2018," or "PES 2018" for those who prefer the shorthand name, is expected to be a visually spectacular offering. And those playing it on the PC in particular may be able to showcase just how beautiful it can be in a variety of ways.

Announced just recently at Gamescom, the PC version of the upcoming soccer title is set to receive a boost from the addition of the NVIDIA Ansel feature.

For those who may be unaware of what Ansel does, it is essentially a feature that provides users with new ways to capture screenshots.

Detailed in a recent post on Geforce.com, players can use Ansel to "personally-frame the camera" or even change the field of view or how the screen is rotated. Players will even have access to special filters to make the screenshots pop even more. Even the style of the screenshot itself can be altered.

Now, in order to utilize Ansel, players must first have a GeForce GTX graphics card installed on their PC. If the graphics card is already there, they can then just go ahead and press Alt+F2 whenever they feel like immortalizing a particular moment taking place inside "PES 2018."

Furthermore, players may also be able to create screenshots at "super resolutions" and then downsample these in order to produce wallpapers and even more detailed images.

Lastly, it was also revealed that players can make 360-degree images that can be viewed in a variety of ways. With this feature, soccer fans can check out the action happening on the pitch at a particular moment from different angles.

PC players can take advantage of the addition of Ansel inside the new soccer game as soon as it is released in North America on Sept. 12 and in Europe on Sept. 14.

More news about "PES 2018" should be made available soon.