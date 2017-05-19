'PES 2018' Release Date, Gameplay News: Konami's Football Simulation Game Launches in September

Konami just announced that their football simulation video game "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" or "PES 2018" will be released in September.

KonamiPromotional image for the "PES 2018" with this year's feature team, FC Barcelona. The game will be released on Sept. 12.

Pre-orders are now being accepted but the game will launch on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for the PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC.

Note though that the pre-order option for digital copies are only available for Steam, PS4 and Xbox One. Physical game copies for PS3 and Xbox 360 should be bought through authorized retailers, thus they are not available for pre-orders, according to the official "PES 2018" order page.

Alongside revealing the release date, Konami has also announced several new gameplay features to be introduced on "PES 2018." The company promised that the upcoming game will feature major visual and performance enhancements "including a more realistic game speed."

Developers have added Strategic Dribbling and Real Touch+ to give players more control on virtually controlling the ball in the course of every match. Players will also find a new dedicated online co-op game mode for 2v2 and 3v3 gameplays.

"PES 2018" brings back the Random Selection Match and Master League modes. Konami also announced that the upcoming video game will undergo a "presentation overhaul" that will bring in an entirely new user interface.

It has also been announced that "PES 2018" will feature a complete integration of the football league's real-life stats to be applied on the myClub, Random Selection, and online co-op game modes.

On the other hand, pre-ordered copies include several myClub bonuses such as two Premium Partner Agents for myClub, a UEFA Champions League Agent, another Exclusive Agent for myClub and more.

This year, the game's special edition features the Futbol Club Barcelona, or more commonly known as FC Barcelona. Upon purchase, the FC Barcelona Edition ($69.99) exclusively contains 1,000 myClub points, a FC Barcelona Theme, a Special FC Barcelona Agent, and another FC Barcelona Legend Agent plus the above-mentioned pre-order freebies.

Meanwhile, the standard edition costs $59.99.

Before Konami's official announcement of "PES 2018," the game was first spilled through an Xbox Store product page.