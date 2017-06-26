Peter Dinklage, Jamie Dornan 'My Dinner with Hervé' First Look: 'Game of Thrones' Actor Has Bromance with 'Fifty Shades' Star [PHOTO]

"Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage is in a bromance with "Fifty Shades" star Jamie Dornan in the HBO film "My Dinner with Hervé." The network teased the upcoming movie with a new photo release, which features Dinklage as the actor Hervé Villechaize and Dornan as the journalist Danny Tate.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files Peter Dinklage will star with Jamie Dornan in HBO's "My Dinner with Hervé."

Sacha Gervasi wrote and directed the film with help from Sean Macaulay. It is based on his relationship with the real Villechaize in the '90s. It will delve into one wild night in Los Angeles where the two forge a friendship and a deeper bond as this night will change their lives forever.

Villechaize, who was born in France with British and Filipino roots, is best remembered for his role on "Fantasy Island" as Tattoo and Nick Nan in the James Bond film "The Man with the Golden Gun" with Roger Moore. The actor had an endocrine disorder that resulted in a condition called dwarfism.

Gervasi was the last person to interview the actor before he took his own life in 1993. Dinklage said this interview was like a suicide note that needs to be told to the world.

The "Game of Thrones" actor has been developing the film about Villechaize for years with Gervasi. He serves as executive producer for "My Dinner with Hervé." Check out the first photo of Dinklage as Villechaize and Dornan as Tate below.

#MyDinnerWithHervé, ft. Peter Dinklage & Jamie Dornan, takes a look at the life of French actor Hervé Villechaize

Along with Dinklage and Dornan, "My Dinner with Hervé will also star Mireille Enos ("The Catch") as Villechaize's girlfriend, Oona Chaplin ("Game of Thrones") as Tate's girlfriend, and Harriet Walter ("Black Sails") as the newspaper editor. HBO has not yet given a date for the movie's release on the cable channel since the film is still in the middle of production.