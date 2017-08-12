Peter Kraus on Becoming the Next Bachelor: Not Quite Ready to Be the Next 'Bachelor'

Facebook/TheBachelor Is Peter Kraus the next "The Bachelor?"

Peter Kraus, "The Bachelorette" fan favorite, has some reservations on becoming the next star on "The Bachelor."

On last Monday's season finale of "The Bachelorette," Rachel Lindsay made a rather quite controversial decision opting to choose Bryan Abasolo as her final rose after an emotional breakup with Peter Kraus. During the course of the show, it would seem like Lindsey had developed the most connection with Kraus. However, she became frustrated with Kraus' reluctance to get married quickly, which may have become a turning point in their relationship.

Lindsay may now have found a fiancee and possibly lifetime partner in Abasolo, but the people may have also found the next bachelor in Kraus. But Kraus himself still needs a lot of time to process this.

"Consider? Sure. As of right now, am I thinking about it? No,"Kraus said. "Last night was really tough. This entire process has been tough on me. I know as soon as I get back home, I'm going to jump right back into it to process all of this and not get there just yet with that potential step."

However, in "The Bachelorette," Kraus faced a great issue with proposing prematurely. As shown on the show, he would like to take things slow, and if he ever does end up becoming the next bachelor, he would have to move past this issue of his.

Even Lindsay doubts that Kraus would be a suitable bachelor.

"In this world, in this experience, you have to take a leap of faith," she said. "He wasn't willing to do it. If that's the person that he is, that's great. It just doesn't work for this."

As of right now, Kraus is in the lead to becoming the next bachelor and he has a lot of time to think about because ABC has announced that they would not be revealing the identity of the next franchise lead until halfway through "Bachelor in Paradise." This may mean that the producers are taking into account other potential leads.