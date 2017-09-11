Peter Kraus Shares His Thoughts on New 'The Bachelor' Lead Arie Luyendyk

Facebook/TheBachelor A promotional image for "The Bachelor"

The new "Bachelor" has finally been announced, and it isn't Peter Kraus. Now, the former "Bachelorette" contestant is speaking out.

Arie Luyendyk had just been named as the season 22 lead of "The Bachelor" — a rather unexpected decision as everyone believed that "Bachelorette" star Peter Kraus would be chosen. However, it also seems like the latter is definitely okay with the decision.

"Peter is very happy about the way things turned out and is happy for Arie," Joe Yuasa, Kraus' manager, told E! News. "He thinks ABC made a great choice," he added.

With his popularity soaring during the latest installment of "The Bachelorette," Peter Kraus quickly became the fan favorite to win Rachel Lindsey's heart. Sadly, that didn't happen as Lindsey ultimately chose Bryan Abasolo as her final rose. With this surprising decision, Kraus became the frontrunner to become the next star of "The Bachelor" which could've given him another shot at finding love.

Now, it has been revealed by his manager that the 32-year-old fitness trainer will give more of his focus on running his business, Worth Personal Training, in Madison, Wisconsin after the recent revelation of who the next "Bachelor" would be.

With the announcement, the Kraus also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the decision that was made. He wished Rachel Lindsey all the best and thanked ABC for the chance they had given him.

"ABC, you saw something in me, but something held me back. You treated me with such love and kindness and showed me glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have. I will be forever humbled and grateful and will always look back at these last 6 months with an ear to ear smile, knowing that this has truly been a very special life indeed," he says.