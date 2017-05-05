Peugeot, nuTonomy Self-Driving Car Release Date, Specs News: On-Road Testing in Singapore to Begin in September

Peugeot recently announced its partnership with tech startup nuTonomy, which is in line with the French automaker's plan to begin testing its self-driving cars in Singapore this year.

PeugeotPeugeot's 3008 SUV will be equipped with nuTonomy's autonomous vehicle software and sensor system.

Boston-based nuTonomy, a company that spun off from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will be providing its software for self-driving cars and its sensor system. These components will be integrated to Peugeot 3008 SUVs this summer, and the two companies plan to kick off on-road testing in September.

"This collaboration is a significant step towards fully autonomous vehicles, which will enable us to offer different mobility solutions to our customers. We are excited to work together with nuTonomy's team of software and robotics experts to make the concept of self-driving PSA cars more and more concrete," said Anne Laliron, head of the Business Lab, Groupe PSA.

By combining their efforts, Peugeot and nuTonomy will be able to increase the scale of their respective self-driving car projects in order to deploy fully autonomous vehicles worldwide. Likewise, the partnership will enable both companies to learn more about the performance of self-driving cars as well as the different facets involved in its use in urban settings.

Following the initial phase of testing in Singapore, Peugeot and nuTonomy will consider expanding on-road testing to other major cities around the world.

nuTonomy has been conducting public trials of on-demand autonomous vehicle mobility service in Singapore since August 2016. In the country, the company has a relationship with ride-hailing service Grab and also received investment from the Singapore Economic Development Board. Last month, nuTonomy also received permission to begin testing its vehicles in Boston.

As for Peugeot, the automaker announced its self-driving car plans last year and was able to begin testing on a few European roads.

Peugeot and nuTonomy are just two of the many companies ramping up the development of their self-driving car and technology. Major players in the autonomous vehicle race include Google spin-off Waymo, Tesla, Uber, General Motors, Ford, BMW, and Volvo.