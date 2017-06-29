Phaedra Parks News: Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Gives Update on Son's Status, Draws More Ire from Fans

Phaedra Parks has been keeping quiet since her controversial axing on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" but the reality TV star is still very much visible on social media. A fan recently asked Parks about how her sons are doing following the scandal involving their mother. She also had a post about her own mom, which only drew more ire from fans.

Facebook/phaedrafans "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Phaedra Parks has been focused on her son these days.

Addressing a follower on Twitter, Parks revealed in a simple message that her sons are doing great. She has also been posting photos of Prince Ayden on her Instagram, especially since he was recently featured on "Big Little Star."

Some "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans, however, have been asking that her children should be removed from her care. They believe she's unfit to care for her kids when she lied about the alleged date rape that involved two of her former co-stars, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

While producers of the show have not issued any statements about the axing, Parks reportedly filmed her final scene for the series and it's supposed to feature her apology. "Porsha is the only one agreeing to film scenes with Phaedra," a source said. "Bravo wants to tie up loose ends before Phaedra exits the show."

Meanwhile, fans of the show also noticed Parks has been lately posting stuff celebrating motherhood on social media. Curiously, however, she deleted a post about her own mother who recently earned a degree and graduated. The post reportedly received negative comments from followers who called her a "horrible daughter."

Parks defended herself and said she had been set up by "Real Housewives of Atlanta" producers. Worse than getting fired from her show, her family received bullying and threats from fans online after she admitted she lied to Williams about the date rape. Parks also contended her exposure during the reunion show was heavily edited since she implicated the producer who was supposed to have known the real story behind the rumor.