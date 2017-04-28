Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: 76ers Scout Miloš Teodosić

Miloš Teodosić is sure drawing a lot of interest from teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Brooklyn Nets have never kept their interest in the playmaker a secret and the Denver Nuggets also like to pair him with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokić. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers have entered the mix as well.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Rudolf Getel)Milos Teodosic with Olympiacos in 2009.

Keith Pompey of Philly.com has reported that Sixers president Bryan Colangelo was in Spain earlier this week and he attended the EuroLeague playoff game between CSKA Moscow and Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz to watch Teodosić in action.

The Serbian guard is a gifted passer. In fact, ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla recently said he may be the best in the world.

"He's the best passer in the world, from a purely offensive standpoint. Chris Paul is a Hall of Famer, but as far as a pure passer, [Teodosić] might be the most creative passer in the world today. Now, he will not guard a chair, but he's a brilliant offensive player and an ultra-competitor," Fraschilla said, according to ESPN.

Teodosić has talked about his desire to play in the NBA after the season, but can the Sixers convince him to join them? Teodosić has recently said that he will only join a team that can meet his "competitive ambitions." Is an up-and-coming team like the Sixers good enough for him?

Teodosić should fit in quite well in a Sixers roster that includes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric. Sure, Simmons is supposed to play point guard next season, but Teodosić can easily move to shooting guard if he needs to. There's no need to scrap that plan and move Simmons back to forward.

Just imagine the possibilities. Simmons and Saric are such good passers and the Sixers also have T. J. McConnell as a backup point guard. This will be a fun team to watch if Teodosić joins.