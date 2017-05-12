Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Is Kyle Lowry Interested in Joining the Sixers?

If Kyle Lowry leaves Toronto, most pundits believe he will sign with a top contender that has a legitimate chance of winning the title. After all, the All-Star point guard is already 31 and the window of opportunity to chase a title is closing fast.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Kyle Lowry with the Toronto Raptors in 2015.

But surprisingly, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey said sources told him Lowry has been interested in suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers "for some time."

"The speculation only heightened once Bryan Colangelo became the president of basketball operations in April 2016. As the Raptors general manager, Colangelo acquired Lowry in a trade from the Houston Rockets on July 11, 2012. The two have remained good friends since then," Pompey stated in his report.

His sources said the Sixers are also interested in signing him and they are planning to offer him a lucrative contract this offseason. ESPN's Brian Windhorst also fanned the flames of the rumor by saying he believes the scenario is "in play" during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic's "The Midday Show."

"I think the Sixers are interested, I would think it would take a max-level contract. I don't know how Bryan Colangelo feels about paying a 31-year-old a max-level contract, and they've also declared that Ben Simmons is going to be their guy," Windhorst said during the interview, via Liberty Ballers.

Now that's something observers didn't expect. Why should the Sixers pursue Lowry if they keep on insisting that Ben Simmons is playing point guard next season? Why should Lowry sign with a team that isn't a title contender?

Yes, the Sixers have a talented young core led by Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and whoever they pick in this year's draft, but they are just not ready to challenge the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

Lowry has made it clear that he's chasing a ring and the chance of winning a title are quite low in Philadelphia.