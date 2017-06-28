Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Sixers Expected to Pursue J.J. Redick

Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick is not an All-Star like Chris Paul, Gordon Hayward, Paul Millsap, Blake Griffin and Kyle Lowry. In fact, some will say that all he does is shoot. However, he happens to do his job very well and he's drawing a lot of interest in the open market.

(Photo: Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard J.J. Redick (4) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings shooting guard Ben McLemore (16) during the first quarter at Sleep Train Arena, Nov. 29, 2013.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make a "hard push" for Redick in free agency, but the Brooklyn Nets are in the mix as well.

"Were he to go to either of those teams, Redick could receive an opportunity unlike anything he's had before. He is one of the greatest 3-point shooters in league history, and is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high six 3-point attempts per game. That's a lot of triples, but it's not enough," O'Conner wrote in his report.

O'Conner went on to say that Redick should be shooting about 8.5 treys a game, which is around the same range as Klay Thompson and Eric Gordon.

In any case, the Sixers could really use a shooter of his caliber next season.

Markelle Fultz has a good stroke and he can be a threat beyond the three-point line. Dario Šarić and Robert Covington are respectable shooters as well, but the Sixers need a player who can spread the floor like Redick does. With Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Fultz around, Redick is going to get a ton of open looks if he joins the Sixers.

If he wants to move closer to home, he can join the Nets. But they aren't going to win many games next season. On the other hand, the Sixers are an up-and-coming team and they are looking to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next season.

Redick should fit in quite well with the Sixers if he doesn't return to the Clippers.