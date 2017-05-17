Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Sixers Interested in Giving Robert Covington an Extension

Robert Covington has been one of the most consistent players for the Philadelphia 76ers for the past three seasons. His shooting percentage may not be that good, but he has transformed himself into a three-and-D wing who can play power forward in small-ball lineups. Not bad for a player who went undrafted in 2013.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Pkantz)Robert Covington with the Houston Rockets in 2013.

Well, the Sixers must have liked what they see in him so far because 97.3 ESPN's Michael Kaskey-Blomain has reported that they are interested in signing him to an extension.

Covington is scheduled to make around $1.5 million next season if the team picks up the option on his contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the 2018 offseason and the Sixers probably don't want to risk losing him that's why they want to extend his contract and lock him up long-term.

"The Sixers have plenty of reasons to secure Covington to a long-term extension, and given that the team is flush with cap space, money isn't a concern. If he's allowed to hit the open market, there will be plenty of interest in his services," Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp stated in his report.

Covington has played really well for the Sixers ever since he joined the team in 2014 and he should get a substantial raise.

"The deal, after renegotiating the 2017–18 salary, can be extended for an additional four years," ESPN's Nick Silva said.

"The earliest the Sixers can sign Covington to the renegotiation-and-extension, per the collective bargaining agreement, is Nov. 15, which is the three-year anniversary from the day he signed his original contract," he continued.

Covington had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last month, but he won't be out for long. He's the perfect role player to have around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons since he can spread the floor. He's also versatile enough to guard four different positons.