Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Sixers Narrowed Down Their Choice to Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum

While teams like the Los Angeles Lakers are still scrambling to find out who's a better fit for their team, the Philadelphia 76ers may have already narrowed down their list to two prospects.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Jayson Tatum at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

During an appearance on Boston's sports radio station WEEI, ESPN's Jeff Goodman said the Sixers are probably going to choose between Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

"I still think it's going to be Fultz at one, Lonzo Ball at two, I think Magic [Johnson] is enamored by Lonzo Ball. and then I think three is a little bit of a tricky choice for Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers, do they go with Josh Jackson, do they go with Jayson Tatum? It'll be one of those two, I have a feeling," he said during the interview, via Liberty Ballers.

Goodman actually made a pretty good educated guess.

De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Dennis Smith Jr. and Jonathan Isaac may be in play as well when the Sixers are on the clock with the third overall pick, but Jackson and Tatum are probably the most interesting prospects for the team.

Jackson is a versatile wing and has the potential to be an elite lockdown defender on the perimeter. He also has a well-rounded offensive game and his ability to handle the ball will give the Sixers another playmaker on the floor. Jackson still needs to work on his shooting stroke, though. He actually shot well from the field during his lone season at Kansas, but he was horrible on the free-throw line where he shot only 56.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Tatum already has a polished offensive game and he has the ability to score from all three levels: inside, mid-range and beyond the three-point line. Tatum prefers to operate in the mid-range area. However, he will probably have to shoot more threes in the pros if the Sixers select him. Otherwise, there are going to be some spacing issues. He's not a lockdown defender like Jackson, but he can hold his own.

The Sixers will have to decide which prospect is the better fit for them if both are still available.