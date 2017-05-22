Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Sixers Reportedly Interested in J.J. Redick

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be an exciting team to watch next season, but they are still missing one important piece of the puzzle. The team still doesn't have a reliable shooter who can act as a scoring threat beyond the arc night in and night out.

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick (4) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena, Jan. 28, 2017.

The Sixers' top three-point shooters last season, Robert Covington, Nik Stauskas and Dario Šarić, did a fine job, but their shooting percentages were nowhere near the best-of-the-best in the league. That's why they might go after one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the open market.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers are among the teams interested in signing J.J. Redick this summer.

"One player in free agency that's going to be real interesting for Philadelphia is the Clippers' J.J. Redick," Wojnarowski said in a recent podcast, via NJ Advance Media.

"So there's a chance to get that shooting, get a veteran that would be tremendous in that locker room to help build a culture and an environment to put around Ben Simmons," he continued.

"Redick is going to be an interesting move for them. They're going to have to pay. He's going to be in that $16-17M range as a free agent. But that's going to play into what Philadelphia does at three," he added.

A lot of people probably want the Sixers to keep developing their young wings like Stauskas and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, but this move actually makes a lot of sense.

The Sixers are tired of losing and they need to add reliable veterans to their lineup if they want to compete for a playoff spot next season. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will get most of the attention on the court, but they will also need a solid group of role players who can support them.

Redick is a good fit with the Sixers and he can spread the floor to give Embiid and Simmons more room to operate.