Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Sixers Willing to Trade Third Overall Pick

Markelle Fultz is generally considered the top prospect in this year's draft, and most people expect the Los Angeles Lakers to select Lonzo Ball. However, things became murky after those two and the Philadelphia 76ers will have to make a difficult decision. Who will they draft with the third overall pick?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Peetlesnumber1)The Philadelphia 76ers play at the Wells Fargo Center versus the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum are high on the list, and there's a possibility Malik Monk, Dennis Smith Jr. and Jonathan Isaac may even pique their interest. The Sixers are going to do their due diligence and check out all these prospects. Ball may even fall into their laps on draft night if the Lakers decide to pick someone else.

They have a lot of options here. In fact, Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo seems to be open to trading the pick if they receive an enticing offer that can help accelerate their rebuild.

"I think that should we move or if there's a transaction that comes out that gives us a chance to perhaps increase what impact No. 3 can have in terms of its return, I think we will look at it. There's some discussions that have been fairly interesting," Colangelo said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He went on to clarify that they weren't actively looking to trade the pick, but they want to keep their options open.

Interestingly, several reports have mentioned that the Sacramento Kings are willing to give up the fifth and 10th overall picks to trade up for Fox. Perhaps they may try to work on a deal with the Sixers if he is still available when they are on the clock.

There is also some talk about the Sixers possibly sending the pick and Dario Šarić to the Boston Celtics for the top overall pick.

Those are interesting options, but fans shouldn't be surprised if the Sixers decide to keep their pick.