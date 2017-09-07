Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade, Roster Rumors: Sixers to Offer Joel Embiid a Contract Extension Worth in Excess of $100 Million?

(Photo: Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as fans chant his name after a score against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center, Jan. 18, 2017.

Should the Philadelphia 76ers offer Joel Embiid a contract extension?

Extending someone who averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 blocks while playing 25.4 minutes a game during his rookie campaign is usually a no brainer.

However, Embiid played in only 31 games last season before the Sixers decided to shut him down in February after it was revealed that he had a torn meniscus in his left knee. Before that, Embiid missed the entire 2014–15 campaign due to a broken navicular bone in his right foot, and he was ruled out of the entire 2015–16 season as well after he had another surgery on the same foot.

But despite his injury history, observers still believe the Sixers are going to offer Embiid an extension worth more than $100 million.

"My sense is it's likely that Embiid gets his extension. The Sixers are in a tough spot because they really need him and have no other big man on the roster capable of having anywhere near Embiid's impact," Tom Moore said in his column for The Intelligencer.

"If it happens, the organization would be relieved — not to mention left to hope and pray that Embiid will finally become healthy and stay that way," he added.

Embiid has the potential to become one of the best centers in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He just has to stay healthy.

The center can do everything on the offensive end of the floor. He can post up smaller defenders, and he can also use his quickness to drive past traditional plodding centers from the high post. He can knock down mid-range jumpers on a consistent basis as well so opposing players can't sag off him.

Aside from that, Embiid is a willing passer and he has a knack for creating cutting opportunities for his teammates. His ability to hit the three-point shot is also a huge plus for the Sixers because he can stretch the defense to give his teammates more room to operate.

Embiid has the tools to become an elite rim protector and rebounder as well, that's why many believe the Sixers will have to take the risk and offer him an extension.