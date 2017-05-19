Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Will Keep Options Open With Third Overall Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't get the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick this year, but they still have a reason to celebrate.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/PHL Approach)The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia 76ers.

After they moved up one spot and landed in the top three, Sixers owner Joshua Harris couldn't hide his excitement as he thanked former general manager Sam Hinkie. He might be gone, but his legacy continues to grow every offseason.

The Sixers can use the third overall pick to select one of the top prospects in this year's draft class, but it looks like they are keeping their options open for now.

On Wednesday, Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo told reporters they would entertain offers for the pick, but he added that he wasn't saying they would definitely trade it.

During an interview with Mike Missanelli on 97.5 The Fanatic, Colangelo admitted that they already received an offer for the pick.

"I've already had one offer come in for the No. 3 pick. I found it somewhat interesting, but not enough to jump and make a decision today," Colangelo said, via NJ Advance Media.

"We've looked at the group of top draft prospects all along, and said; these guys can play alongside Ben Simmons. Especially if he's playing point guard. Let's not forget who Ben is. Ben is a ball-handling basketball player. He's going to thrive with the ball in his hands. He's going to instinctively come back to the ball after he handles it," he continued.

Based on his statements, it doesn't sound like the Sixers are that interested in drafting a point guard since they want Ben Simmons to run the point next season. Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and Malik Monk may be options if they decide to keep the pick. Jonathan Isaac is an interesting option as well due to his high upside, although using a top-three pick on him may be a bit of a stretch.