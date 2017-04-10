Philadelphia 76ers Not Interested in Trading Dario Saric

The Orlando Magic whiteboard fiasco might seem like a hilarious blunder, but it was not without repercussions. The team's potential roster targets for the offseason have now been exposed because of the gaffe and it showed that they really want to add a stretch forward to their roster this summer. There were a lot of names written on the whiteboard, but the one that stood out the most was probably Dario Saric's.

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)Dario Saric (Croatia) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twelve overall pick to the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.

It looks like the Magic are willing to part with Aaron Gordon if they can get Saric in return. However, it takes two teams to get a deal done and according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia 76ers are not really interested in trading the promising rookie.

"A league source said Tuesday that the Sixers have not discussed Saric with the Magic or any other NBA team since he emerged this season as one of the team's top players," Pompey said in his report.

Of course, this might seem odd because the Croatian forward was originally drafted by the Magic in 2014 before they traded his rights to the Philadelphia 76ers for Elfrid Payton. But the Magic couldn't have anticipated that Saric would exceed expectations during his rookie campaign.

The Magic have already spoken with Gordon to reassure him, but Saric is taking it all in stride.

"It's OK. Every team [has] got rights to think about their future, to put it on board. But to comment, I don't have something. It's OK. To me, you are doing good if they have you on [their] mind, like an option," he told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

After the Sixers shut down Joy Embiid because of his knee issues, Saric became the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year award. He's now one of the building blocks for the Sixers and the team should be excited for next season when Ben Simmons returns.