Philadelphia Eagles NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Is Reuben Foster Still on the Eagles' Draft Board?

Reuben Foster's draft stock probably took a hit after it was revealed that he tested positive for diluted urine sample at the scouting combine. However, he might still be on the Philadelphia Eagles' draft board.

NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks has reported that Foster met with a team representative recently.

Looks like the Eagles are still doing their due diligence on the former Alabama linebacker even after the incident. Foster should be a top-15 pick if teams are willing to look past his issues off the field.

Foster already has a good excuse for the diluted urine, but he was also sent home from the scouting combine last month after he got into a heated argument with a hospital worker. Still, it's better than getting charged with a misdemeanor. It wasn't a physical confrontation, but the incident still raised a few red flags.

The Eagles might still be considering selecting him with the 14th overall pick, but CSN Philly's Andrew Kulp has pointed out that the team should stay away from him because of his character flaws and injury history.

"Even if we chalk up Foster's disastrous combine experience as a pair of unrelated misunderstandings, the 23-year-old's background is raising more concerns. Some of that talk is unfair, perhaps even plain out of bounds, but you can read about his personal life on Wikipedia and draw your own conclusions, as front-office types already have," Kulp said in his report.

"Even if Foster will suddenly transform into a playmaker, injuries could keep him off the field. He's had numerous throughout his college career, including a shoulder that teams have been monitoring throughout the pre-draft process," he continued.

PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski and Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane have also reported that the Eagles won't be drafting him.

Foster is definitely talented, but is he worth the trouble?