Philadelphia Eagles NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Free Agent Cornerback Tramaine Brock

If football fans take a good look at the Philadelphia Eagles' unofficial depth chart they will probably say the team desperately needs help at the cornerback position.

Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson are currently listed as starters, and they have very little depth behind them. The Eagles could have added a veteran like Darrelle Revis before the start of training camp, but they don't seem to be interested in signing him. Fortunately, another starting quality cornerback is still available on the open market.

ESPN's Adam Caplan recently appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic's "The Midday Show" and he said the Eagles are one of the teams interested in former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock.

"My understanding is that at least four teams want to bring him in for a visit. Now, I've not heard the Eagles are on the list, but my understanding is the Eagles have some level of interest. I don't know how much, but here's what we know: the Eagles are probably [...] in way dire straights of any team I've seen at corner. I'll also tell you that this is the worst I've seen corner depth in the National Football League," Caplan said, via Bleeding Green Nation.

The 49ers released Brock last April when he was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident involving his former girlfriend, but the case has been dismissed recently due to a lack of evidence, per NFL.com's Mike Garafolo.

Brock is a proven cornerback, but the Eagles will have to be careful here. While the charges were dropped, Brock's former girlfriend has reportedly suffered visible facial injuries so he may still face discipline from the league.

Brock is a clear upgrade over Mills and Robinson. But the Eagles will have to weigh the pros and cons of signing someone accused of domestic violence because the potential public backlash shouldn't be overlooked.