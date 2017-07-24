Philadelphia Eagles Rumors: Aaron Grymes, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Mychal Kendricks Likely to Be Part of Team's Roster

Ray Stubblebine Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Donovan McNabb throws during the 4th quarter of the Eagles' 45-38 win over the New York Giants' in their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 13, 2009.

With the 2017 National Football League (NFL) season inching closer to its opening, Philadelphia Eagles fans can't help but wonder who will make it to the roster of the team. While nothing is official yet, it is said that Aaron Grymes, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Mychal Kendricks are three of the players that are likely to continue contributing their brand of play to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bleeding Green Nation opines that, as Grymes is an underrated player, there is a possibility for him to deliver plausible contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming 2017 NFL season. According to the said blog site, as the cornerback player flashed in offseason practices last year and picked up where he left off, it should not be surprising in the event that he is included once more in the team's roster. Allegedly, it is even possible for Grymes to dislodge Ron Brooks.

Apart from Grymes, though, Bleeding Green Nation also suspects that Kamu Grugier-Hill can become Philadelphia Eagles' Will linebacker in the event that the team trades Kendricks. To recall, it was reported at the earlier part of this year that the Philadelphia Eagles was planning to trade Kendricks to the San Francisco 49ers. While there is still a possibility for the player to be traded, it is said that the chances for it to happen decreases with each passing day, which means that Grugier-Hill may not be the Philadelphia Eagle's Will linebacker in the 2017 NFL season.

PhillyVoice opines that even if Kendricks stays with the Philadelphia Eagles, it is not a bad move for the team at all. After all, while he had bad games, there were also instances he wowed the crowd with his athletic abilities. It is suggested that Kendricks can make his appreciated contribution to the team if only Philadelphia Eagles coach Jim Schwartz can find creative ways of using him.