Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL 2017 Football Online

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins will face off on Sunday in one of the early afternoon starts as the NFL 2017 regular season gets well and truly underway. The Eagles will be on the road at the Redskins' FedEx Field and the game has a scheduled start time of 1 p.m. ET.

It has been three years since the Eagles have been able to win against the Redskins, and it has been four since they were able to win at FedEx Field, so they have some demons to banish today if they are to get their season off to a winning start.

Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedEx Field, Sept. 18, 2016.

This offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been busy, acquiring corner Ronald Darby from the Bills. That move should reinforce the Philadelphia defense and the secondary looks like one that should do very well this season.

Philadelphia's pass rush should also be improved with the acquisition of first round pick, defensive end Derek Barnett. Add to that Defensive Tackle Tim Jernigan, and Chris Long and some significant moves have taken place.

On the offense they've also added free agent receiver Alshon Jeffery, as well as veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith and fourth round pick Mack Hollins.

Meanwhile, for the Redskins there has been some troubling developments; they've lost Desean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency, and pass rusher Trent Murphy has torn his ACL. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has complained about his contract situation, which surely must cause some uncertainty in the dressing room.

They have added Terrelle Pryor, Zach Brown, and D.J Swearinger, although many pundits have pencilled in Washington as potential candidates for the basement spot in the NFC East division. They will be hoping to prove everyone wrong from the start today with a home win.

Earlier this week the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots started their season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and prior to the game many were hailing the Patriots as a team potentially capable of a "perfect season".

However, it seems New England wanted to get any pressure associated with that record off their shoulders from the start as they capitulated in the fourth quarter to lose the game 27-42.

The game had been a tight one until the final quarter. At the end of the first there was nothing separating the teams as things were deadlocked on 7-7. Either side of half time, the Patriots nudged their way into the lead, winning each quarter 10-7, to head into the fourth with a healthy six point lead.

Many had expected the Patriots to turn the screw in the fourth and power on to victory. However, nothing can be further from the truth, as the Chiefs were the ones who exploded into life, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to post an overwhelming 42-27 scoreline.

Kareem Hunt was one hero for the Chiefs on Thursday night. He fumbled on his first ever NFL carry, and others may have allowed that to affect their confidence. Not Hunt. He went on to score three times and recorded an amazing 239 yards on his pro debut which is the highest for an NFL debut since the 1970 merger.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid revealed just how much the win meant to Kansas City, as he said after the game: "We're going to enjoy the heck out of it."

However, he also put the win in perspective, adding, "It's one of 16 and something to build on."

Reid spoke about Hunt's amazing debut: "It started out just a little bit shaky, but it was all heart. He was trying too hard."

Revealing just what an accomplishment the Chiefs had achieved, Alex Smith became the first quarterback to pile on 300-plus yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions against Patriots' coach Bill Belichick. The Chiefs' 42 points were also the most New England have allowed under Belichick in his 17-plus seasons with the Patriots.

This was also the first time the Patriots had lost at the Gillette Stadium after leading at half-time, which was a record that spanned an impressive 82 games.

In reaction to their disappointing loss, quarterback Tom Brady said afterwards, "I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better. It's a winning attitude, a championship attitude you have to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field."

Smith said of Hunt: "To start on your first carry like that and have it go like that, it would be hard to overcome for a lot of guys. I thought it was awesome coach coming right back to him. There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going. He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it."

