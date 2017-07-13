Philadelphia Phillies MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: All-Star Reliever Pat Neshek Draws Trade Interest

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ian D'Andrea) Pat Neshek with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017.

The Philadelphia Phillies are in perpetual rebuilding mode and they haven't been to the postseason since 2011. In fact, no one in their right mind would expect them to challenge for a playoff spot this season.

The club may have the worst record in Major League Baseball (MLB) right now at 29–58, but they do have a very valuable trade chip in two-time All-Star Pat Neshek and he may not be stuck in baseball purgatory for long.

According to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo, the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals have been sending scouts to see Neshek in action.

By now, Neshek is used to hearing all the rumors about getting traded and he knows he may get traded before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline.

"I've been in the playoffs seven different times so I know that I'd do well. I think everyone wants to get that adrenaline going. When I was with St. Louis, it was a letdown that they didn't get to the World Series. That was the furthest that I've ever got and it was an off year for St. Louis. It was incredible. Every night you would go back out there and you're sore, but you're just going to battle. That's what we all want to do. Win games," Neshek said in an interview with Philly.com on Monday.

Pundits believe that the Phillies will trade Neshek in the coming weeks to bring back some prospects. However, he may not be the only player who may be on his way out of Philadelphia.

According to CSN Philly's Jim Salisbury, the Phillies are also looking to move veterans Jeremy Hellickson, Joaquin Benoit, Howie Kendrick and Daniel Nava. First baseman Tommy Joseph may be on the move as well.

Salisbury also said that third baseman Maikel Franco is available, but he's not going to come cheap.