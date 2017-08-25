'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams' Release Date, Cast News: First Trailer for Amazon's New Sci-Fi Anthology Released

Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016.

Amazon is bringing something new to the table to match Netflix's "Black Mirror." The new science fiction anthology "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" will feature 10 short stories, and its newly released trailer teases it is another must-watch series.

The new outing from Amazon is shaping up to be the next big thing on TV, especially now that the science fiction genre is gradually becoming a popular choice of viewers. Today, Netflix's "Black Mirror" seems to be the favorite under this genre, but Amazon is not letting its rival network supersede it just like that.

According to reports, "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" is coming to Amazon soon and features a stellar cast across each of its installments. The trailer for the upcoming series was dropped on the Australian YouTube channel of Stan Originals earlier this week and offered a first look at Amazon's next outing. Shortly after being released on the said channel, the clip made its way to the United States.

"Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" is touted as a series of "unprecedented scale." Considering the success of Dick's previous works that were brought to life on TV and the big screen, there is no doubt that the upcoming series will be another feat for Amazon. Among Dick's previous works are "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" and "The Man in the High Castle," and these have brought about movies such as "Blade Runner," "Total Recall" and "Minority Report." Just recently, the show "The Man in the High Castle" was renewed for another season—a testament of the show's success.

The short stories making their way to television include "The Commuter," "Impossible Planet," "Crazy Diamond," "Human Is," "Father Thing," "Real Life," "The Hood Maker," "Kill All Others," "Autofac" and "Safe and Sound."

Executive produced by Emmy winner Bryan Cranston and directed by Tom Harper and several others, the new series will feature an impressive cast which includes Steve Buscemi, Jack Reynor, Geraldine Chaplin, Anna Paquin, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, Richard Madden, Holliday Grainger, Jason Mitchell, Vera Farmiga, Juno Temple and a lot more.