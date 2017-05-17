Philips Hue White Ambiance Release Date, Specs, Price News: Range Includes New Smart Fixtures, Lamps

Philips has announced new fixtures and table lamps for its family of Hue White Ambiance smart lighting products, which allow users to customize the shade of white light emitted to fit all their daily activities.

PhilipsA promotional image for the Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellness table lamp.

The new products include the Being Flushmont ceiling light fixture, priced at $199.99, as well as the Wellness and Wellner table lamps, both priced at $99.99.

The latter comes with Philips Hue White Ambiance connected lighting technology that is able to produce a light output of up to 3,000 lumens. Meanwhile, the table lamps come with a Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 light bulb with up to 800 lumens. They also come with a modern design that is able to match all kinds of interiors.

With Philips' White Ambiance lights, users do not have to switch bulbs to suit certain preferences. Rather, they have one bulb that can be personalized to have different color temperatures to perfectly match daily routines.

These lights can open gradually to mimic the sunrise, which helps people to wake up naturally and feel more energized. Users can also opt for bright white light to aid in their concentration while reading, working or studying. Then, at the end of the day, warm white light relaxes the body and prepares users for sleep.

These settings can be controlled via smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and other smart devices. Using the Philips Hue app, users can set timers, notifications, and alarms. The lighting fixtures are compatible with Apple HomeKit and Siri, Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo devices, and Google Assistant via Google Home, among others.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Flushmont, Wellner, and Wellner light fixtures are now available to pre-order, and the full range of products will be available online and at retail stores in mid-June.

Philips will also release the Hue White Ambiance candle bulb ($29.99), with pre-orders starting in June. It will be available online and at stores the following month.