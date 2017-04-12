Phoenix Suns NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Brandon Knight's Future With the Suns Remains Uncertain

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)

The Phoenix Suns thought they were getting a franchise cornerstone when they acquired combo guard Brandon Knight from the Milwaukee Bucks before the trade deadline in 2015. He actually played really well as a starter during the 2015–16 season, but the Suns decided to move him to the bench this season so they could start Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe at the guard positions.

They probably thought Knight would be effective as a spark plug coming off the bench, but he struggled to adapt to his new role and his production and usage rate declined rapidly.

In an interview with Arizona Sports, Knight admitted that it has been a difficult season, but he refused to talk about his future with the Suns.

"We'll see what happens. We'll see how things go. I'm still part of the team. I'm still here with the Phoenix Suns. Even moving into the summer, be professional, continue to hold myself to the character that I've been holding myself to as a professional, regardless of the situation, regardless of what's going on," Knight said during the interview.

"I'm going to do my best to continue to be a better player. I'm going to continue to work on my game, continue to move forward as an individual. I'm going to focus on myself and control what I can control," he continued.

Well, at least Knight is really trying to act like a professional. It should be noted that he hasn't played since Feb. 15, but he didn't even say anything negative about the decision to bench him.

Knight still has three years remaining on his contract, so the Suns will have to trade him if they want to get rid of him. They reportedly tried to move him before the trade deadline, but they failed to find a trade partner.

A handful of teams could use a player like Knight in their backcourt, so his name will probably come up in trade rumors this offseason.