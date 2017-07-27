Phoenix Suns One of the Favorites to Land Kyrie Irving

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph (6) go for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Jan. 4, 2016.

It seems there's a good chance Kyrie Irving may end up playing in the Western Conference next season.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Phoenix Suns are "particularly strong candidates" to land Irving in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Suns aren't one of Irving's preferred destinations, but they are a potential trade partner if they are willing to put together a package that is acceptable for the Cavaliers.

The Suns do have the assets, and ESPN's Zach Lowe recently mentioned that the Cavaliers were seeking a "blue-chip young player" as the centerpiece of a trade involving Irving.

"Cleveland is seeking a bundle of assets, but the highest priority right now is snagging a blue-chip young player, according to sources across the league," Lowe said.

"They want to prepare for a worst-case scenario of LeBron leaving without shoving him out the door by acquiring players he deems unready. Even so, the blue-chipper appears to be their guidepost, sources say," he added.

Even if Devin Booker is untouchable, the Suns still have a promising young talent in rookie wing Josh Jackson. However, Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro has reported that they are not going to include him in trade talks with the Cavaliers. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne also said the team has reassured Jackson that they aren't going to trade him.

Of course, the Suns can still have a lot of young players on their roster like Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, and they can also ship Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland. Interestingly, Bledsoe has been working out with LeBron James in Las Vegas recently.

The Suns can put together a nice package for Irving centered on Bledsoe, a young player, and picks. However, they may have to accept the fact that a deal is more likely if they are willing to part ways with Jackson.