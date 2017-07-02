Phoenix Suns to Pursue Paul Millsap in Free Agency

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) passes away from the defense of Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) in the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena, April 28, 2017.

The Phoenix Suns have a young squad that is probably a year or two away from contending, but they are looking to speed up the process by adding a marquee free agent this summer.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro has reported that the Suns are going to meet forwards Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin once the free agency period begins on Saturday, July 1.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Suns have emerged as a serious suitor for Paul Millsap.

"The word on the street is that Phoenix is a very strong suitor and is willing to offer the max, not necessarily for a full four years, but was willing to offer the max for a shorter contract," Windhorst said on ESPN's "The Basketball Analogy" podcast, via ClutchPoints.

Millsap is a versatile power forward who can give the team a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor. Perhaps he can propel the Suns into playoff contender status.

Meanwhile, with Chris Paul joining the Houston Rockets, pundits believe that Griffin may consider moving on this summer, and sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that he has shown "strong interest" in joining the Suns.

Griffin's injury history is a major concern, though, and ESPN's Michael Eaves has been told by his sources that the All-Star forward may be out until December because of the toe injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the 2017 playoffs. However, a different source told Shelburne that his toe is healing fine and he's probably going to be ready to play at the start of the season.

Unfortunately, Griffin may no longer be available. USA Today's Sam Amick said Griffin has canceled his meeting with the Suns, and Shams Charania of The Vertical has reported that he has already agreed to sign a five-year, $173 million max deal to stay with the Clippers.