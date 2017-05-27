'Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destines' Now Available on Android Devices

"Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destines" just arrived to the Android mobile market and people who have played the first four "Ace Attorney" games will be able to experience the continuation of the story. The game has been actually around for years, and many fans have already played it on the Nintendo 3DS. Is the Android version going to be the same?

Youtube/Official Capcom UK Phoenix is back in "Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies."

After four years of its initial release on the 3DS, Capcom has launched "Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destines" on Android smartphones. The game is the continuation of the four "Ace Attorney" games released for the mobile. In "Dual Destinies," players will be back as Phoenix Wright, who formerly gave up his badge before the events of the "Apollo Justice" game. Here, Wright gets his badge back as well as his signature brand of solving cases.

"Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destines" is set eight years after Wright was seen defending in the courtroom. Once again, the defense attorney finds himself involved in a series of cases that are all connected to the main villain. Aside from Wright, players will also meet former characters like Apollo Justice and Phoenix's daughter, Trucy. Players will also be introduced to the new face of Wright Anything Agency, Athena Sykes. She will introduce a new kind of technology that will help the company solve their cases.

All the aspects of the original 3DS game remain. In "Dual Destinies" mobile, players will still have the ability to explore crime scenes in 3D, dress up their characters in costumes that will be available in-game, and an extra case where Phoenix will find himself defending a client accused of killing a whale.

"Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destines" is introducing their amazing story and characters to Android players. There are definitely no objections to this whole new courtroom drama on this wonderful installment.

"Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney — Dual Destines" is now available for download on iOS and Android devices worldwide.