Pink and Husband Carey Hart News: Singer Shares Sweet Message for Husband on His Birthday

Pink recently shared a sweet message for her husband Carey Hart, who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday on Monday.

REUTERSMario Anzuoni Pink and husband Carey Hart recently celebrated his 42nd birthday.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to wish the former freestyle motocross star a happy birthday. She shared a black and white photo of her, Hart, and their daughter.

"Happy Birthday My Love," Pink wrote. "The weight you carry and the strength you have has always fascinated me. What you've accomplished in your life (the impossible, many many times) and what you continue to do (invent, live, love, forgive, alchemize) is incredible."

She then praised her husband for being "gorgeous" both inside and out, and shared how much she and their children love him.

Pink also wished her man enough rain so he may be able to feel the sunshine. She wished him laughter enough to make tears a little bearable.

In another post, she shared a photo of Hart and his friends who were trying to smash cake on the birthday boy's face.

Pink and Hart tied the knot in 2006 after years of dating. The pair have a 6-year-old daughter named Willow and an 18-month-old son named Jameson.

Their 16-year-old romance, however, was not all smooth sailing. The pair broke a couple of times prior to getting married. They split in 2003 and in 2008. Their first separation was about a year, while the second lasted for 11 months.

The mother of two said in an interview with US Weekly published last May that while her decision to settle down into a domestic life surprised many, she surprised herself as well.

According to the singer, she is blown by how responsible she is now. From a chart-topping singer, she suddenly transitioned into a soccer mom. And she admitted that she had no idea she would enjoy this kind of life, too.