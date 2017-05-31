Pippa Middleton And James Matthews News: Couple Goes to Private Island for Their Honeymoon

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews spent lavishly on their wedding on Saturday, May 20, in one of the more extravagant events of the current year. The couple is not done spending big, however, as their honeymoon is no less costly.

Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/PoolPippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The newly married husband and wife flew off to a private group of islands for their honeymoon, according to ET Online. The islands that the couple chose for their post-wedding vacation is the Tetiaroa, an exclusive cluster of islets and atolls found off the islands of French Polynesia.

Their honeymoon will be hosted by The Brando, one of the elite resort hotels on the island named after its previous owner, Marlon Brando.

Marlon Brando once made the exclusive atoll his personal home in 1967, according to E! Online. A stay at one of the resort's villas is estimated to go for as much as $3,900 a night.

The 33-year old author and socialite has been spotted with her husband, and she was wearing a sundress with a blue and white pattern.

Her husband, a wealthy hedge fund manager and former professional racing driver, was seen accompanying his wife in a shirt and flashy swim trunks. The pair is reportedly staying at an exclusive suite that could cost $3,000 per night.

The newlyweds were seen spending a day of their honeymoon vacation touring the tropical paradise. Photos of the two spending a morning paddle-boarding in the waters of the Tetiaroa were also seen online, as Middleton were spotted in a blue two-piece suit with her new husband.

Middleton and Matthews tied the knot on May 20, Saturday at Saint Mark's Church. The ceremony, which took place in Englefield, England, were filled with a host of well-wishers, with friends and family members both royal and commoner attending the huge celebration afterward.