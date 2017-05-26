Pippa Middleton Baby Rumors 2017: Insider Reveals the Sisters Want To Be Pregnant at the Same Time

After marrying James Matthews, it looks like Pippa Middleton has no plans of wasting time in starting a family. In fact, an insider reportedly revealed that she and her sister Catherine are planning to be pregnant at the same time so their children could grow up together.

REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/PoolPippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

According to the insider who spoke to Daily Star, Pippa wants her little ones to spend their childhood with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children of her royal sister.

Since the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her first child, Pippa has always enjoyed her role as an aunt. Now that Catherine already has two children, her sister spends time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as frequently as she can.

For her own wedding with Matthews, Pippa got her niece and nephew to be their page boy and flower girl. To everyone's entertainment, the £700,000-wedding was almost interrupted by Prince George's tantrums.

The source went on to reveal that Pippa looks up to her royal sister for being a great mother and she wants to experience being just like her, too. "She thinks it will be wonderful for George and Charlotte to have cousins to play with soon."

Meanwhile, there are speculations that if the sisters really plan to be pregnant at the same time, they might make the announcement sometime in August or September of this year.

Pippa and Matthews tied the knot this month. After less than a year of dating, Matthews unexpectedly popped the question to Pippa last year during a romantic trip to the Lake District. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield on May 20.

Pippa caught everybody's eye on the day of her wedding as she wore a princess-worthy, lacy custom gown designed by Giles Deacon. Designed by Stephen Jones, her gorgeous veil was also an eye-catcher with its fine tulle and pearls.

Currently, the newlyweds are spending some private time together in the Pacific for their honeymoon.