Pippa Middleton, James Matthews Honeymoon News: Newlyweds to Spend Alone Time in Two Locations?

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are rumored to be spending their honeymoon on a luxurious private island that was once owned by Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

Reuters/PoolThe newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews during their May 20 wedding at St. Mark's Church

Speculations claim that the newlyweds opted to spend their honeymoon at the island of Tetiaroa in the French Polynesia.

According to reports, the couple will spend the first few days of their lives as a married couple in an eco-resort that is now known as The Brando that could cost as much as £3,000 per night.

A spokesperson reportedly describes the property as a resort that is currently setting a new world standard. "Designed to reflect Polynesian lifestyles and culture, the all-inclusive resort features 35 deluxe villas, each with its own private beach area and plunge pool and offers carefree luxury in the midst of pristine nature," the description states.

The exclusive resort is reportedly accessible via a 20-minute flight from Tahiti to Tetiaroa's airfield via Air Tetiaroa.

Then other reports claim that after their trip at The Brando, the newlyweds will also spend time alone in a scenic spot near the Matthews' 10,000-acre estate in the Highlands.

A person who claims to be close to the couple reportedly told The Sun that both Middleton and Matthews want to spend some time alone with each other after their highly publicized wedding at St. Mark's Church on Saturday, May 20.

"Pippa and James have loved all the excitement about getting married — but obviously it became a very intense few months and they both feel they're ready to be totally alone together," the source reportedly stated.

The friend also states that both the resort in the French Polynesia and the Matthews' estate in Scotland are special for the couple. "The Polynesian villa is everything people would expect — miles of white sand, beautiful scenery and 24-hour-a-day service from staff — and they're staying there for a week." The source also adds, "After that they'll head to Scotland for the second part of their break — and they hope to end it by catching the final of the French Open tennis tournament in two weeks' time."

The couple has yet to break their silence about their rumored honeymoon destination.