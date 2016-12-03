Pippa Middleton, James Matthews' News: Couple Enjoys Honeymoon in Tetiaroa

After their star-studded wedding, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews enjoy their honeymoon in paradise that is Tetiaroa, a chain of islands in French Polynesia.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool)Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain, May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Photos by Entertainment Tonight show the couple enjoying the beach, walking by the waters hand in hand. They also of course take a dip in the ocean, hugging at one photo and paddleboarding with smiles ear-to-ear in the next.

Middleton and Matthews are staying at the only resort in the tiny atoll, The Brando, named after legendary actor Marlon Brando, who once owned the place. It consists of a string of two-and-a-half square mile coral islets, which surround the lagoon.

According to E! Online, the villa costs $3,900 a night for one bedroom. Glamour reports it goes up to $10,000 for a three-bedroom accommodation.

The site continues on that the resort offers nothing short of five-star service including an amazing spa and a couple of restaurants serving food made by a two-Michelin-star chef.

Middleton and Matthews are just the latest in the long list of A-list stars who have chosen the comfort of Tetiaroa and The Brando. Jay Z and Beyonce vacationed there after welcoming their child.

Former United States president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama spent some time there to relax after leaving the White House. Its beauty also caught the fancy of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Middleton and Matthews tied the knot on May 20 at St. Mark's Church Englefield, England. The couple exchanged their vows in front of loved ones including the royal family.

Younger sister to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, the former is a socialite, author and columnist. Her husband is a professional racer turned hedge fund owner.

Matthews is also the heir to the honorary Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric, which will make Middleton the Lady Glen Affric when the title is passed on to him.