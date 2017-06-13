Pippa Middleton, James Matthews News: Newlyweds Spotted at Their Friend's Wedding in Stockholm, Sweden

The newly married Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews have just made their first public appearance following their wedding last month. The venue was yet another wedding.

Reuters/Kirsty Wigglesworth/PoolPippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017. Pippa Middleton is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Middleton, the younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, rose to fame in 2011 when she served as maid of honor at her sister Catherine's wedding to Prince William. Since then, people all over the world has been interested in the royal sister's affairs, especially in her wedding back that happened last May 20 to Matthews, who is a financier, and in her first public appearance at a friend's wedding in Stockholm, Sweden.

The newlyweds, fresh out of their globe-trotting honeymoon, stepped out together on Saturday, June 10, to join Middleton's entrepreneur friend Jöns Bartholdson in celebration of his own wedded bliss to Ann Ridderstad.

The white-tie society wedding was held at Oscar Church, with the reception happening at Villa Pauli, which is one steamboat ride away from the church and is a grand villa dating back to 1907.

Middleton, 33, notably wore a Bohemian-inspired long-sleeve, floor-length white floral Kenzie Gown from Erdem originally priced at $3468. She carried a simple black bag along with it and had on natural-looking makeup framed by her loosely curled hair.

On the other hand, her husband, Matthews, 41, looked just as elegant in a three-piece tuxedo, complete with a white vest, a shirt, and a white bow-tie.

Matthews, hedge fund manager and chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, first dated Middleton back in 2012. The pair reportedly split for a while, but they got back together to ultimately be bonded in marriage at St. Mark's Church in Englefield. Their wedding was attended by both royals and celebrities, most notable of which was Prince Harry's girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle.

Following the ceremonies, Middleton and Matthews flew to Tetiaroa, a private getaway in French Polynesia that was once owned by the legendary actor, Marlon Brando. The pair then took their honeymoon to Australia, where they reportedly took a scenic and enjoyable taxi boat ride around the Sydney harbor and further toured the city aboard a seaplane.