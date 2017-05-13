Pippa Middleton Wedding Date, Latest News: Source Reveals Details of Pippa's Wedding Gown; Bride-to-Be Asks Guests to Bring Two Ensembles

Since news about Pippa Middleton's upcoming wedding came out, people have been hankering to know the details of her wedding dress. Now that the big day is just around the corner, a source has revealed some juicy details about the design of her gown, hinting that when it comes to the fashion department, Pippa will not disappoint.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, Pippa MIddleton, is set to tie the knot with her fiancé James Matthew on May 20, 2017. She is seen here on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, on July 12, 2015.

A source close to the bride-to-be reportedly told E! Online that Pippa's bridal gown is "very simple, elegant and it's all handmade." It looks like Pippa wants to keep much of the details of her wedding private, as only a few people are allowed to see her bridal gown before the big day. In fact, according to the source, very few people have seen the finished gown.

Previously, it was reported that Pippa had tapped Giles Deacon to design her gown. When approached to confirm the report, however, Giles chose not to comment or give away any hints. Since the recent details about her gown came from sources close to Giles Deacon's team, it looks like the rumors are true after all.

Over the course of the past six months, Kate Middleton's sister had to take in her dress five times due to sustained weight loss. She seems to be working out hard to prepare for the big day, as she was also recently spotted at an exclusive fitness center attending a Pilates class.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Pippa has told her wedding guests to bring two ensembles for her wedding day. According to a report, the bride-to-be has asked her invited guests, which include famous celebrities, to bring another outfit for the wedding reception. "Guests at #pippamiddleton's wedding have been asked to take second outfit for reception. Is this a trend? Sounds like a bore to me," tweeted Daily Mail Editor Richard Eden.

On May 20, Pippa will be marrying her hedge fund boss fiancé, James Matthews, in her local village church in Berkshire. Her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance on her big day, while Prince George will be one of the pageboys. In the meantime, Princess Charlotte is set to be a bridesmaid.