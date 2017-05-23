Pippa Middleton Wedding News: Who Were the Children in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Entourage?

Pippa Middleton and new husband James Matthews looked stunning on their May 20 wedding at the St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. But the newlyweds appeared to be upstaged by their adorable pageboys and little bridesmaids during the wedding.

Reuters/PoolPrince George and his sister Princess Charlotte join the rest of their aunt Pippa Middleton's bridal party.

There were a total of eight children included in Middleton's bridal party, including the bride's royal nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The two were supervised by their mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who seemed to be assigned to make sure that the young ones behaved properly during the entire wedding ceremony.

Aside from Princess Charlotte, the three other girls who served as the bridesmaids for Middleton include Avia Horner, the daughter of Tatler's former social editor Emily Compton and the groom's friend Edward Horner. The roster also includes Countess Philippa Hoyos and Lily French.

The little girls wore custom-designed cream dresses with puffed-up sleeves and matching dusty pink-colored sashes and pink Mary Janes on their soles. The dresses and shoes, as well as their flower crowns, all came from Spanish retail brand called Pepa & Co.

On the other hand, Prince George was accompanied by Casimir Tatos, William Ward, and Edward Sebire. They also wore custom-made Pepa & Co long-sleeved buttoned white shirt with gold silk breeches paired with white tights.

The pageboys made the news after one of them was seen picking his nose in front of the church. The same boy was also seen giving a peace sign in front of the cameras.

Prince George also made the news after the cameras caught him crying while his mother scolded him for being a little unruly after the wedding ceremony.

The cameras caught the young prince turning his flower basket upside down, then stepped on the bridal gown. This could possibly be the reason why the Duchess called his attention to remind him to behave.