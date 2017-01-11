'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' News, Update: New Synopsis Teases a Brand New Ship for Captain Jack Sparrow

Amid earlier rumors that "Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will be delayed, Disney has unveiled a brand-new synopsis that reveals the film will feature Captain Jack Sparrow and his new ship.

According to the synopsis obtained by Coming Soon, it is said that Johnny Depp's Captain Sparrow will have a new ship called the Dying Gull. It fits well into the description that says it is "pitiful, small and shabby."

The synopsis goes on to reveal that Jack will form an alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Henry (Brenton Thwaites) so he can track down the legendary Trident of Poseidon. Henry is a young sailor who also happens to be a member of the Royal Navy, while Carina is an astronomer whose skills will most likely be of an advantage to Jack in "Pirates of the Caribbean 5."

In the fifth installment of the hit "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, it is expected that Orlando Bloom will return to reprise his role as Will Turner/Davy Jones. The last seen of him was when he went on board the Flying Dutchman as its new captain. He almost died in "At World's End," but thanks to Jack's "sacrifice," his life was saved.

However, the big question is if Will Turner will turn into the monster that the original Davy Jones was. This could be where Henry will enter the picture. Though it was not officially confirmed that Henry is indeed the son that Will Turner had with Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann, several reliable outlets have mentioned that Henry is likely Will's long-lost son. Will the father-and-son pair reunite in "Pirates of the Caribbean 5?"

So far, fans have been given a trailer with no Jack Sparrow. Will is also absent from the teaser but viewers are still confident that the Flying Dutchman's captain will appear in "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

"Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is slated for release on May 26.