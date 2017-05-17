'Pirates of the Caribbean 5,' not 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' Being Held by Hackers for Ransom

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals that real-life pirates are demanding ransom for a movie that the studio has yet to release. While the CEO refuses to name what movie it is in particular, unconfirmed reports claim it is the upcoming Johnny Depp-starrer, "Pirates of the Caribbean," as the one being held for ransom.

Facebook/Pirates of the CaribbeanReports claim that online pirates hold "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" for ransom and is asking Disney for a hefty amount so the movie will not be leaked online ahead of its release date.

Iger's statement is enough to worry the fans of various movie franchises under Disney's ward. However, many could not help but suspect that the movie Iger is referring to is the highly anticipated and expected blockbuster "Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi."

As of this writing, Disney has yet to confirm the title of the movie that is in danger of being leaked way prior to its release. However, according to Deadline, the movie is not "Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi" but "Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales," which is slated to hit theaters next week.

It is unclear as to how Deadline was able to confirm that the movie the online pirates have is the Johnny Depp-starrer, indeed, as Disney has remained mum on the issue. Nonetheless, the studio maintains that it will not pay the hefty amount of money the online pirates are demanding to be paid in Bitcoin.

It has been learned that Disney is already coordinating with the FBI to track the hackers down. However, former computer hacker-turned-FBI asset and now Director of Security Assessments for Rhino Security Labs Hector Monsegur expresses doubt whether the hackers will be effectively dealt with.

"It's nearly impossible because you have various hackers from pretty much anywhere. Also, they are aware of techniques to track them down. So you could have an Egyptian hacker who uses Russian software so it looks like it's Russian but is actually from Egypt," Monsegur tells Deadline.

"Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales" arrives in theaters on May 26.