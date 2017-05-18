'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: Hackers to Release Movie for Free?

Walt Disney Pictures is in danger of facing a huge loss in profit after hackers managed to get a hold of the newest "Pirates of the Caribbean" installment titled "Dead Men Tell No Tales" starring the eccentric and much-loved Johnny Depp.

Facebook/PiratesoftheCaribbean Promotional picture of the film "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

According to Disney's CEO Bob Iger, the hackers are in possession of a copy of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and are threatening to release it online for everybody's viewing pleasure if the entertainment giant refuses to hand over the ransom they have stipulated.

Los Angeles Times reported that Iger initially did not comment about which Disney movie the hackers were able to steal. But someone knowledgeable of the situation confirmed that it was indeed "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Asked about what the FBI plans to do in order to rectify the situation, Director of Security Assessments for Rhino Security Labs Hector Monsegur described the situation and what's making it so hard for the FBI to manage the incident.

"It's nearly impossible because you have various hackers from pretty much anywhere. Also, they are aware of techniques to track them down. So you could have an Egyptian hacker who uses Russian software so it looks like it's Russian but is actually from Egypt," Monsegur told Deadline.

He further described that even though mother companies have good security, the vendors are likely an easier target that makes it possible for hackers to gain access despite the mother companies' efforts.

Recently, hackers leaked parts of the newest season of the original series "Orange Is the New Black" after Netflix refused to meet their demands. Disney is still working with authorities to rectify the situation but sources say that the company is also refusing to meet the demands of the hackers for a payment in Bitcoin.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is set to screen on May 26. No announcement about delays or cancellation of the expected box office hit has been made.