'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast News, Release Date: Teaser Trailer Promises Action; John Lithgow Talks Role

"Pitch Perfect 3" will arrive later this year, and a new teaser trailer just dropped last week. Additionally, John Lithgow has revealed how he got the part as Fat Amy's father.

The new teaser trailer featured behind-the-scene looks at filming and a lot of Instagram posts from cast members. The clip also teased what was ahead for fans, which involves the Bellas going to a casino, Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) getting attacked by dogs and Beca (Anna Kendrick) jumping from what appears to be a yacht into a pool of water. The yacht seemed to be on fire, and cast member Chrissie Fit commented on the action.

Anna Camp, who plays Aubrey in the movies, previously teased to Elite Daily that the upcoming third film will contain a lot more action as opposed to the first two.

"It's definitely a lot of singing, a lot of dancing, as usual, but there's a lot of action in this one and we see a couple of explosions," the actress said. "I don't want to give anything away, but we're definitely singing for our lives. Like, literally singing for our lives."

Fans also got a first look at Lithgow's character, as well as DJ Khaled's guest appearance. Lithgow revealed to HollywoodLife that he was initially unaware of what the movie was about, having never seened previous "Pitch Perfect" films.

"I didn't know how to handle the job offer when it came in. I hadn't seen the Pitch Perfect movies, and I didn't even know who Rebel Wilson was. I don't know anything," Lithgow told the publication.

However, he immediately jumped at the chance after seeing "Pitch Perfect 2," which was recommended by his agent. Soon after, Lithgow asked his agent to book the role for him.

"It started really appealing to me," the actor said.

