'Pitch Perfect 3' Filming Updates, Cast News: Trinidad James Signs On; Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Return

As production continues, "Pitch Perfect 3" has added another cast member to its roster. The film is getting more swag in the form of rapper Trinidad James.

Facebook/pitchperfectmovie'Pitch Perfect 3' will premiere on Dec. 22, 2017.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James will be playing a member of an opposing group to the Barden Bellas. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp have all been confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Beca, Fat Amy/Patricia, Chloe and Aubrey.

Apart from James, there are also a couple of newcomers joining the film. Ruby Rose of "Orange Is the New Black" has been cast in an unspecified role, while Andy Allo will be portraying a character named Charity. It has been revealed that Charity is a vocalist of a group called Dew, which is also competition for the Barden Bellas.

Hailee Steinfeld, who joined the cast in "Pitch Perfect 2" as Emily, will also be back to reprise her role for the third film. Steinfeld even teased her involvement by posting a video on her Instagram account.