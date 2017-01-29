'Pitch Perfect 3' Filming Updates, Cast News: Trinidad James Signs On; Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Return
As production continues, "Pitch Perfect 3" has added another cast member to its roster. The film is getting more swag in the form of rapper Trinidad James.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, James will be playing a member of an opposing group to the Barden Bellas. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp have all been confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Beca, Fat Amy/Patricia, Chloe and Aubrey.
Apart from James, there are also a couple of newcomers joining the film. Ruby Rose of "Orange Is the New Black" has been cast in an unspecified role, while Andy Allo will be portraying a character named Charity. It has been revealed that Charity is a vocalist of a group called Dew, which is also competition for the Barden Bellas.
Hailee Steinfeld, who joined the cast in "Pitch Perfect 2" as Emily, will also be back to reprise her role for the third film. Steinfeld even teased her involvement by posting a video on her Instagram account.
However, the "Starving" singer is not the only one taking to social media to give filming updates. Snow has also been very active in her sharing, posting numerous photos and videos. Most recently, she shared a snap of herself and some of the other cast members in an "Awkward Family Reunion"-themed party.
The Bellas are hard at work getting ready for the film. A video of them rehearsing was even uploaded to YouTube. And by the looks of it, the girls are more than prepared to hit the stage once again.
Unfortunately, they will not be joined by the Treblemakers this time around. Skylar Astin shared the news on his Instagram account, saying that "they seem to be taking the story in a different direction." Exactly what direction that is remains to be seen.
"Pitch Perfect 3" is set to bow in theaters on Dec. 22.