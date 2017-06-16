'Pitch Perfect 3' Latest News: Changes, Delays Affected Production; What's the Movie's Current Status?

Changes and delays affected the production of the third installment of "Pitch Perfect." The movie has a Dec. 22, 2017 theater date but what's the movie's current status? Will it be finished in time for its scheduled release?

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Anna Kendrick and "Pitch Perfect" will be on the big screen for a third time this coming December.

Filming for "Pitch Perfect 3" wrapped up in April and the cast posted photos and videos of their last day on the set on social media. Director Trish Sie told USA Today that the movie is currently in the editing stages, which means it's right on track for its December theater date.

Sie wasn't the original choice to direct "Pitch Perfect 3." This was one of the reasons why the studio moved the movie's release date from the summer of 2017 to the holidays.

Elizabeth Banks, who directed the second installment, begged off from helming the third film, hence, production did not begin until late 2016. Banks, however, is still very much part of it on camera as the TV commentator Gail.

Meanwhile, most of the original cast are still in "Pitch Perfect 3," such as Anna Kendrick (Beca), Brittany Snow (Chloe), Anna Camp (Aubrey), Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy) and Hailee Steinfeld (Emily). Ruby Rose ("Orange Is the New Black") will join the girls as the newest cast member and she's also going to sing. The male cast members from the first two movies, however, won't be appearing.

"Pitch Perfect 3" will not be taking place at Barden, nor will the girls be staying put in the U.S. "They're out in the real world," Sie revealed, adding that the girls are on a United Services Organization (USO) tour.

Fat Amy will also get a special storyline in this newest installment as fans will finally learn the origin of her nickname. In the first "Pitch Perfect" she confessed her real name is Patricia.

Meanwhile, the movie's first trailer should be expected this summer. Watch a video of the girls rehearsing one of their numbers for "Pitch Perfect 3" below.