'Pitch Perfect 3' News, Update: Cast Members Share First Photos on Set

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The third installment in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise is well underway, as teased by the cast members themselves in their latest social media posts.

Facebook/ Pitch PerfectA scene from Pitch Perfect 2

Billboard first spotted an image posted by Anna Kendrick, who plays Beca in the franchise. In the photo, Kendrick is present, along with the other Barden Bellas such as Rebel Wilson's Fat Amy, Brittany Snow's Chloe, Anna Camp's Aubrey, Hana Mae Lee's Lilly, Kelley Jakle's Jessica and more.

Team. A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Kendrick decided that it was best to caption the photo with one word that described the Bellas: "team." Fans immediately started commenting on the image, with many asking why Hailee Steinfeld's Emily wasn't around. On the other hand, several other fans expressed excitement over the reunion of the aca-girls team for "Pitch Perfect 3."

Director Elizabeth Banks also took to her own Instagram account later on, showing off four cast members. Banks, who plays the role of Gail in the franchise, is seen posing with Snow, Camp, Jakle and Chrissie Fit, who plays Flo.

Jakle also took the path of her co-stars and uploaded her own version of the first set photos. The image she uploaded is blurry but it does show most of the Barden Bellas, again, except for Steinfeld.

Blurry but happy first day of #pp3!! A photo posted by kelleyjakle (@kelleyjakle) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:05pm PST

Finally, there's Snow, who may have dropped a "Pitch Perfect 3" bomb with her photo. She is alone in the image though she looks intensely at a Kenny G image plastered on the wall. "At today's #pitchperfect 3 table read: I tried really hard to work in a Kenny G cameo... I don't think he's available-but production got us this! #sup," she captioned her "Pitch Perfect 3" set photo. Will fans hear some of Kenny G's music in the upcoming film?