'Pitch Perfect 3' News, Update: Cast Members Share First Photos on Set
The third installment in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise is well underway, as teased by the cast members themselves in their latest social media posts.
Billboard first spotted an image posted by Anna Kendrick, who plays Beca in the franchise. In the photo, Kendrick is present, along with the other Barden Bellas such as Rebel Wilson's Fat Amy, Brittany Snow's Chloe, Anna Camp's Aubrey, Hana Mae Lee's Lilly, Kelley Jakle's Jessica and more.
Kendrick decided that it was best to caption the photo with one word that described the Bellas: "team." Fans immediately started commenting on the image, with many asking why Hailee Steinfeld's Emily wasn't around. On the other hand, several other fans expressed excitement over the reunion of the aca-girls team for "Pitch Perfect 3."
Director Elizabeth Banks also took to her own Instagram account later on, showing off four cast members. Banks, who plays the role of Gail in the franchise, is seen posing with Snow, Camp, Jakle and Chrissie Fit, who plays Flo.
Jakle also took the path of her co-stars and uploaded her own version of the first set photos. The image she uploaded is blurry but it does show most of the Barden Bellas, again, except for Steinfeld.
Finally, there's Snow, who may have dropped a "Pitch Perfect 3" bomb with her photo. She is alone in the image though she looks intensely at a Kenny G image plastered on the wall. "At today's #pitchperfect 3 table read: I tried really hard to work in a Kenny G cameo... I don't think he's available-but production got us this! #sup," she captioned her "Pitch Perfect 3" set photo. Will fans hear some of Kenny G's music in the upcoming film?
Due to Steinfeld's absence in the recently posted images, some fans have been asking if she will be back for the film. None of the stars replied to the questions about Emily's return, but it is worth noting that Steinfeld has confirmed back in 2015 during an interview with E! News that she will be back.
Bustle further points out that the actress has been nominated at the Golden Globes for her performance in "The Edge of Seventeen." It seems that she is busy preparing for the big occasion, thus not having time to attend the first table readings for "Pitch Perfect 3."
"Pitch Perfect 3" will hit U.S. big screens on Dec. 22.