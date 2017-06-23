'Pitch Perfect 3' Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Trailer Shows The Barden Bellas on Tour; Film Adds New Cast Members

A teaser trailer for "Pitch Perfect 3" reveals the Barden Bellas on tour.

Facebook/PitchPerfectmovieThe Barden Bellas will be on tour in "Pitch Perfect 3."

One Media released a teaser trailer for "Pitch Perfect 3," and it shows the Barden Bellas going on tour.

"We're taking you on a global tour with the Bellas," director Trish Sie also confirms in the trailer, followed by screen shots of posts by the cast members of the film on Instagram.

Aside from going on tour, the Bellas will visit places in Las Vegas, based on the casino scenes, and a military camp, judging from some of the Bellas getting attacked by Dobermans while wearing a big body suit.

Based on the trailer, the Barden Bellas might be having one big adventure in "Pitch Perfect 3."

Meanwhile, new cast members will be joining "Pitch Perfect 3."

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that singer-songwriter and actress Andy Allo will be joining the third sequel of "Pitch Perfect" as part of a rival group to the Barden Bellas.

Allo was also part of Prince's New Power Generation and had mentored under the iconic music artist for her second album, titled "Superconductor." Judging from her personal background, the Bellas might be in for an unpleasant surprise in terms of competition.

Another addition to the cast is John Lithgow. However, his role is still kept under wraps.

The original cast members of "Pitch Perfect" – Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee, and Hailee Steinfeld – will be returning for the third installment this December.

Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins will also be in "Pitch Perfect" as the comedic commentators.

"Pitch Perfect 3" is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 22.