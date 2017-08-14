'Pitch Perfect 3' Release Date, Cast News: Anna Kendrick Wants More Barden Bellas Movies

"Pitch Perfect 3" might not be the last installment. Star Anna Kendrick (Beca) expressed that she is more than willing to keep things going with the Barden Bellas.

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Anna Kendrick and her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars will be seen in the third installment in December.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kendrick's enthusiasm for her co-stars was evident. She said she enjoyed spending a good chunk of time with the rest of the cast who play the members of the all-female a Capella group in the film.

"We spend every waking moment together: We're shooting together constantly, we're in the hair and makeup trailer together and when we're not shooting, we're in a green room together," the actress said.

When asked about the possibility of an encore after "Pitch Perfect 3," Kendrick said they would do the movies "forever," hinting that the Barden Bellas might still be back for more.

Co-star Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy) had the same sentiments as Kendrick. In an Instagram post in April, the Australian actress said that their story won't end with the third installment.

But screenwriter Kay Cannon revealed in an interview with E! News when filming wrapped up that "Pitch Perfect 3" might be the last time the girl group will be together.

"If there's a 'Pitch Perfect 4,' it will be a new crop," Cannon said but she did not confirm whether a fourth movie is already on the table.

Filming for "Pitch Perfect 3" finished in the spring and the movie is currently in post-production. It will be in theaters on Dec. 22.

Meanwhile, in line with the film's release, Universal Pictures partnered with Pocket Gems, creator of the mobile platform "Episode," in launching an app-based storytelling game in November.

Called "Pitch Perfect: In Deep Treble," users will be able to submit their own stories in the app and they might likely get to sing alongside an animated Barden Bella. Users can also control how their story ends in the game.

The "Episode" app has had tie-ins with "Pretty Little Liars" before and the platform is quite popular among teenagers and young adults.